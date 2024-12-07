Young Kazakh Accordionist Wins First World Trophy for Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Nasyr Tarlabek, a 10-year-old prodigy from Kazakhstan, has made history by winning the Confédération Mondiale de l’Accordéon (CMA) World Accordion Championship, held Nov. 25-30 in Montargis, France.

According to the Khabar TV channel, this is the first time a Kazakh musician has claimed the prestigious title in the competition’s 60-year history. Tarlabek competed against talented musicians from Serbia, Ukraine, and France, delivering a performance that captivated the international jury and secured his championship in the youth category.

A student at the specialized state school for gifted children named after Akhmet Zhubanov, Tarlabek’s win coincides with the school’s 60th anniversary. His preparation was guided by renowned accordionist Galymzhan Narymbetov, whose mentorship played a pivotal role in the young musician’s success.

“My dream is to glorify Kazakhstan on the international stage. That is what I dream about,” said Tarlabek.

Tarlabek’s father, Medet Abdullayev, expressed his pride in his son’s accomplishment, emphasizing its significance during the school’s milestone year. “This victory is our gift to the school and to Kazakhstan,” he said.