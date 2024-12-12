Why Kazakhstan Needs More Women in Power for Modernization

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues a section featuring articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this new section will provide space for readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

Kazakhstan has achieved notable progress since 1991. The country’s economy became the largest in the Central Asian region, and the state infrastructure has modernized, with Astana showcasing world class architecture. Reforms in education have enabled students to study abroad and bring back valuable knowledge and skills. In 2024, Kazakhstan became the first in the region to approve the law against domestic violence. However, one glaring issue continues to hold us back: the underrepresentation of women occupying leadership positions in the public sphere.

Despite women outnumbering men in Kazakhstan in the overall population statistics, they make up only 19.4% of Parliament. This disparity is not just a question of fairness, it becomes a matter of national progress. One thing is clear: to achieve its strategic development goals, Kazakhstan needs more women in positions of power.

As a nation rich in history, Kazakhstan has countless examples of influential women shaping its destiny. Take Tomiris, the queen that led the armies against Cyrus of the Achaemenid Empire in 6th century BC. Her role as a leader serves as a reminder that women in Kazakhstan have always been influential, shaping both families and entire nations.

The issue is not that Kazakh women lack ability or ambition. The problem lies in deeply entrenched cultural norms, outdated views on gender roles, and structural barriers that limit the so-called weaker gender from climbing the leadership ladder. Traditional views that cast women primarily as caregivers and homemakers persist beyond rural areas, creating social pressures that discourage public engagement and recognition. Although the situation may seem bleak, these challenges are far from insurmountable.

One way to encourage more women into leadership roles is by reconnecting with our cultural heritage and reviving the stories of strong Kazakh women. Unfortunately, awareness of many remarkable women is not widespread, with only a few, such as Tomiris, widely recognized.

From historical icons to influential intellectuals and political leaders in modern Kazakhstan, our history is filled with examples of women who have contributed to the development of our nation. School curriculums should incorporate more of these stories, inspiring young women to envision themselves as leaders while fostering pride in our shared heritage.

Another crucial platform for elevating women in leadership is through reshaping how they are portrayed in the media. Currently, Kazakhstan’s media often either overlooks women or offers limited and stereotypical portrayals. By featuring TV programs and documentaries that celebrate women’s achievements in politics and business, we can inspire the next generation to pursue similar paths of success.

An innovative approach to help women climb the leadership ladder is to create mentorship programs that are uniquely designed for them. Aspiring female leaders in Kazakhstan can be matched with working women from different sectors like business, politics and education. These programs could also involve inviting female leaders from other Central Asian countries—such as the TalpynUp mentorship program in neighboring Kyrgyzstan—and beyond to conduct seminars and workshops. Partnerships with organizations like UNDP and OSCE are also key.

The mentorship focus could include guidance, networking, and skills development, with opportunities to expand into sponsorship programs for female entrepreneurs over time.

While Kazakhstan’s government and businesses have implemented workplace benefits such as maternity leave and childcare options, many women still struggle to advance in their careers. Even in progressive cities like Almaty and Astana, there is an unspoken expectation that women won’t stay in their roles long-term.

To truly support women, companies need to move beyond simply offering benefits and actively challenge these biases. By creating flexible work arrangements and cultivating a culture that recognizes and values women’s long-term contributions, we can make leadership a realistic and respected path for women nationwide.

Kazakhstan’s resilience and adaptability have allowed it to overcome many challenges throughout history, and now it’s time to harness that strength by empowering women. As the saying goes, “When you empower a woman, you empower a nation.” Closing the gender gap in leadership is not just about equality—it’s about unlocking the full potential of our country by fostering inclusivity and diversity, which will drive progress that benefits everyone.

The author is Dinara Shokayeva, a graduate student at the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.