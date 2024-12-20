Water Sector Results: Kazakhstan Advances Water Infrastructure for Sustainable Future

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has made significant strides in reforming its water resources management system, ensuring sustainable and efficient water use amidst growing climate challenges. In 2024, the country introduced key infrastructure projects, modernized irrigation systems, and integrated advanced digital technologies to address water scarcity and promote long-term resilience.

According to Premierminister.kz, the government’s efforts have centered on upgrading water supply and sanitation infrastructure, constructing new reservoirs and automating irrigation systems. These initiatives are vital as Kazakhstan relies heavily on transboundary water sources while grappling with increasing demand due to population and economic growth.

Modernization of infrastructure and irrigation

Kazakhstan is home to over 13,000 hydraulic structures, including reservoirs, dams and canals, which play a pivotal role in agriculture. In 2024, 10.9 cubic kilometers of irrigation water were supplied to the southern regions, fulfilling 97% of irrigation demand. The Shardara reservoir received 4.8 billion cubic meters of water, doubling its intake compared to 2023, demonstrating the success of ongoing modernization efforts.

A comprehensive program has been launched to build 20 new reservoirs, reconstruct 15 existing ones, and rehabilitate 14,000 kilometers of irrigation channels. These upgrades are expected to cut water transportation losses from 50% to 25%, providing additional resources for agriculture and other sectors by 2030.

In 2024, 93 hydraulic structures were surveyed, while 260 dams spanning 592.9 kilometers were either constructed or reinforced, underscoring substantial sectoral progress.

The new Water Code and sustainable principles

A new Water Code was drafted and introduced, marking a transformative shift in water management policies. The code emphasizes water security and ecological preservation, and it is anchored on five key principles: recognition of water as the basis of life and economic development, consideration of the financial value of water resources, integrated use of surface and groundwater, rational use and water conservation, and public involvement in water management issues.

For the first time, it formalizes concepts such as ecological runoff, which safeguards ecosystems by maintaining minimum water levels in rivers, lakes and seas.

The document comprises 121 articles, providing a robust legal framework for addressing water scarcity, pollution, and transboundary water management challenges. It also proposes stricter controls, including state investigations to combat mismanagement and illegal use of water resources.

Digitalization of the water resources management system

Integrating digital solutions to improve water resource management is a cornerstone of the reforms. By 2025, Kazakhstan plans to launch the National Water Resources Information System, which will offer real-time monitoring of reservoirs and advanced flood and drought forecasts. Currently under development, the Tasqyn (Flood) system will enhance emergency preparedness through data-driven flood prediction and modeling.

Additionally, the digitization of 3,500 kilometers of irrigation networks is expected to be implemented. In the Kyzylorda region, for example, automated water metering systems are being installed, improving efficiency and reducing consumption. The projects, funded by the Islamic Development Bank, are scheduled for implementation between 2026 and 2027. Upon completion, the initiative aims to reduce water consumption for irrigation by 0.5 cubic kilometers annually.

Water diplomacy and regional cooperation

Kazakhstan has strengthened its role as a leader in water diplomacy, facilitating critical agreements with neighboring countries on transboundary river usage. In collaboration with the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan secured equitable water allocations from the Shu, Talas and Syrdarya rivers. Ongoing negotiations with China address the shared management of over 20 rivers, including the Ili and Yertis.

Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea highlights its commitment to regional water security and ecological preservation, reflecting its growing influence in international water governance.

Additionally, Kazakhstan took a significant step by participating in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses, promoting the equitable distribution of transboundary water resources.

Expanding irrigated lands and adopting water-saving technologies

Kazakhstan’s water resources are primarily provided by surface waters, with an average annual volume of 106 cubic kilometers. Of this, 55.7% is generated within the country, while the remaining 44.3% comes from transboundary rivers flowing from China, Uzbekistan, Russia, and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Nearly 60% of Kazakhstan’s water resources are used for agriculture, making it one of the most water-intensive countries in Central Asia. This high usage is driven by the critical role of irrigation in agricultural production.

In 2024, Kazakhstan significantly increased its irrigated agricultural land, expanding the area from 312,200 hectares to 462,200 hectares. This growth is supported by adopting advanced irrigation methods such as drip irrigation and sprinkler systems, which reduce water consumption by up to 50% while nearly doubling crop yields.

Incentive programs, including subsidies and farmer training initiatives, have encouraged water conservation in agriculture. These measures not only address water scarcity but also boost the economic performance of Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector.

Improving water access for settlements

To address drinking water needs, Kazakhstan allocated 218 billion tenge (US$416 million) in 2024 for 324 water supply projects. This investment enabled centralized water supply for 39 villages, reconstruction of outdated networks and installation of complex block modules in rural areas.

By year-end, access to clean drinking water had reached 99.5% in urban areas and 97.8% in rural settlements, with plans to achieve universal coverage by 2025.

Flood management and emergency preparedness

After massive spring floods, Kazakhstan’s water management infrastructure captured over 12 billion cubic meters of water for ecosystems and agricultural use. Launching digital forecasting systems such as Tasqyn will enhance flood preparedness and strategic water regulation, minimizing risks in vulnerable regions.

Last year, the water discharge from reservoirs during the entire flood period amounted to about 13 billion cubic meters. In contrast, in 2024, within just one month, the total discharge exceeded 36 billion cubic meters, highlighting the scale of the flood.

Water consumption forecasts guide the regulation of discharges and help mitigate environmental stress during adverse conditions. The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has developed a methodology for calculating water balances to adjust water use and distribution. The information system is set to launch by the end of the year, with training planned for government agencies and organizations.

Institutional reforms and scientific advancements

In 2024, key institutional reforms included restoring the National Hydrogeological Service and establishing specialized organizations to manage hydraulic structures in nine regions. These steps improved the safety and efficiency of water infrastructure operations.

On the scientific front, establishing the Kazakh Caspian Sea Scientific Research Institute and the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation marked significant milestones. These institutions will drive research, develop sustainable technologies, and train future water management specialists, including those in the emerging field of hydroecology.

To strengthen the workforce, the government increased salaries for water sector employees and included water specialties in the Bolashak scholarship program, facilitating international training for specialists. More than 450 employees in the water industry have completed advanced training courses. Cooperation agreements with universities in China, the Netherlands and Uzbekistan are expected to expand educational opportunities further.