Unmissable Events to Ring in 2025 in Astana and Almaty 

ASTANA — As the New Year approaches, Astana and Almaty are brimming with festive events to ring in 2025. Kazakhstan’s official New Year holiday from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4 is the perfect time to plan your holiday celebrations. Whether you are seeking thrilling acrobatic feats, enchanting performances, or intimate concerts, there is something for everyone in Kazakhstan’s bustling cities, making this holiday season unforgettable.

Astana

New Year Disco Party on Dec. 28

The main hall of the Congress Center will transform into a dazzling disco club, offering an evening filled with energy, music, and the vibrant spirit of the golden era of disco.

Taking the stage is ABBIA, the only ABBA tribute band in Russia and Eastern Europe officially recognized by Björn Ulvaeus, a founding member of the legendary group and licensed by Universal Music. Get ready for iconic hits such as “Money, Money, Money,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” “Mamma Mia,” and the ultimate New Year anthem, “Happy New Year.”

Venue: Congress Center; 12, Aliyev Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Nutcracker with Stars” ballet on Dec. 28-30

The Ballet Globe International Dance Festival and the Astana Ballet Theater invite you to a beloved New Year’s performance — “The Nutcracker with Stars.” The timeless classic by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky will transport you to a magical world of wonders through the production of Altynai Asylmuratova.

The performance features global ballet stars from the Bolshoi and Mariinsky Theaters, accompanied by the artists and symphony orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theater, adding the enchantment of live music to the unique atmosphere. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a New Year’s fairy tale with “The Nutcracker with Stars.”

Address: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Cinderella” ballet on Dec. 29-30

The Astana Opera will host the ballet “Cinderella,” inspired by Charles Perrault’s classic tale, with choreography by Raimondo Rebeck. This ballet brings the beloved story of Cinderella into a contemporary setting. While the plot and characters remain true to the original, the time and place shift between the rococo era and the modern day.

The romantic journey of Cinderella (Ella) and the Prince unfolds against the backdrop of their creative aspirations: Ella dreams of becoming a fashion designer while the Prince is a composer and DJ.

The music of Sergei Prokofiev, performed by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, is enriched with the atmospheric acoustic sounds of modern popular compositions by Jimmy Durante, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Louis Armstrong. The choreography blends neoclassical style with pop dance and breakdance elements, creating a dynamic and innovative interpretation of the timeless tale.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Ne Prosto Orchestra’s New Year concert on Dec. 29

Enjoy your favorite compositions filled with the spirit of the New Year by Ne Prosto Orchestra. This updated and expanded program features soundtracks from iconic films and animated classics, including “Home Alone,” “The Irony of Fate,” “Frozen,” “The Polar Express,” “Rise of the Guardians,” and “Anastasia.” Sing along to all your beloved New Year songs while immersing yourself in an ocean of live music, a warm atmosphere, and endless positive emotions.

Address: Qazaqstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Horseback riding tour on Dec. 28 – Jan. 4

A horseback riding tour is an excellent alternative to hiking or cycling. It offers a two-hour ride through the forest to enjoy nature and improve your health. Perfect for team-building, it includes tea from a samovar (a traditional tea urn, historically heated with coal or wood, used to boil water and serve tea), traditional games and a relaxing break.

The tour starts at 11.30 a.m. and departs from Astana at noon. The ticket costs $35 per person and includes a transfer, horse, meal, tea, snacks, entertainment, and archery.

Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Nikulin Circus on Ice on Dec. 28

The renowned troupe of the Moscow Circus on Ice will amaze the audience with aerial acrobats, jugglers, clowns, and equilibrist performers executing complex stunts in vibrant costumes with stunning light design.

The show features performers on skates gliding across natural, artificial, and synthetic ice, over 150 meticulously crafted costumes, and a spectacular New Year program for the whole family. Don’t miss this enchanting New Year show, an unforgettable event for children and adults alike.

Address: Almaty Arena; 7, Nurkent Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen’s New Year concert on Dec. 29

Sham Auen presents classical music concerts illuminated by candlelight, offering an unforgettable atmosphere and a unique musical program dedicated to the spirit of the New Year.

Enjoy exquisite arrangements of beloved holiday classics, including “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, “Last Christmas” by Wham!, “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande, “Carol of the Bells,” and “Happy New Year” by ABBA, as well as music from iconic films like “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Anastasia.”

Venue: Aubakirova Art Space; 140, Karasai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Nutcracker” ballet on Dec. 28.

This legendary performance of “The Nutcracker,” created to the inspiring music of Tchaikovsky, will transport you to a fairy tale world where dreams come true and magic reigns. Every detail, from the vibrant costumes to the graceful movements of the performers, will immerse you in the atmosphere of a holiday you will remember for a long time.

Starring world-renowned talents Yasmine Naghdi (Marie) and Cesar Corrales (The Prince), the prima ballerina and principal dancer from the Royal Opera House, with the participation of the orchestra and ballet troupe of the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater. Make this day special for yourself and your loved ones, and become part of the Christmas magic.

Address: Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110, Kabanbai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

The Snow Queen show in the circus on Dec. 28 – Jan. 4

The New Year fairy tale “The Snow Queen” promises a dynamic and captivating adventure of young magicians, transporting audiences to a world of wonder and magic, enhanced by a spectacular laser show. The program features artists from the Nikulin Moscow Circus, a clown from sunny Spain in the starring role, and top performers from the Almaty Circus.

The program includes new circus acts, exclusive costumes, and unique props created for this show. Interactive audience engagement within the storyline ensures heartwarming and delightful experiences for children and adults who love the magic of the circus.

Address: Almaty Circus; 50, Abai Street. Tickets are available here.

“Pop Art: Warhol, Lichtenstein and others” exhibition from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4

Pop art, influenced by everyday objects like comic books, brands, and celebrities, breaks the barriers between popular culture and fine art, turning familiar images into artistic icons. The Lumiere-Hall Museum invites you to explore a unique exhibition showcasing the works of the most renowned pop art artists.

Venue: Lumiere Hall; 13k2B, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.