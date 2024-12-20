Trade Volume Between Kazakhstan, US Reaches Record $3.3 bln

ASTANA – The trade volume between Kazakhstan and the United States reached $3.3 billion in January-September, a record figure for the last four years. This was stated at the round table held in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with the participation of heads of U.S. companies and U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council (USKZBC) members on the results of joint work over the past year on Dec. 19.

According to Kazinform, the meeting placed special emphasis on strengthening investment ties in logistics, agriculture, infrastructure, information technology, and energy.

Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev presented investment opportunities in the country, including tax incentives and digitalization of tax administration to increase transparency of mechanisms. He noted fruitful high-level mutual visits, U.S. trade missions to Kazakhstan and the launch of new dialogue platforms such as B5+1.

Ashikbayev highlighted the country’s growing fintech ecosystem, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s leadership in digital transformation and non-cash financial transactions.

Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on programs in the Middle East, Türkiye and Central Asia, noted the interest in developing trade relations and promoting U.S. investments in Kazakhstan. The work was noted during the mutual visits of the business delegations of the two countries.

Choksy noted that he would be optimistic about the new U.S. administration in 2025. He plans to send another business delegation to Kazakhstan soon, possibly before the C5+1 event.

Choksy stressed that it is essential for the U.S. business community to establish “permanent normal trade relations” with Kazakhstan, which is long overdue.

Representatives of U.S. companies noted the role of Kazakhstan as a stabilizing force in the region and the country’s transport and logistics capabilities within the Middle Corridor. As an important milestone in bilateral relations, they mentioned the expected launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States, which will give impetus to strengthening economic and cultural exchanges between the countries.

The round table ended with a series of questions and replies, which raised the topics of Kazakhstan’s commitment to maintaining stable oil production within OPEC+ quotas, the growing fintech ecosystem and the country’s transport and logistics potential.