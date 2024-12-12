Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign Ends in Kazakhstan & Central Asia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan remains committed to combating gender-based violence and protecting the rights of women and girls, said Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Representative Office of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in Almaty Zhanibek Abdrashov at a cultural event on Dec. 10 to mark the end of the advocacy campaign titled 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, the event was organized by UN Women in collaboration with the Central Asian Alliance for the Elimination of Gender-Based Violence.

During the speech, Abdrashov stressed the implementation of the joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative in Central Asia, the creation of the Central Asian Alliance for the Elimination of Gender-Based Violence, and the adoption of the UN Human Rights Council resolution on the elimination of domestic violence, which is supported by more than 60 countries.

A significant milestone was the election of famous Kazakh diplomat Madina Jarbussynova to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

Also, Kazakhstan became the co-chair of the Beijing+30 regional review and presented a roadmap for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 dubbed Women, Peace and Security. Women peacekeepers from Kazakhstan also serve effectively in the international arena.

The event also featured an exhibition from the Union of Crisis Centers and a concert performed by Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory students.