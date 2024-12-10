President Tokayev Tours Social Facilities in Aktobe Region

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured social facilities in the Aktobe Region during his Dec. 10 working visit.

Tokayev visited the Khromtau mining and technical college, which was founded in 1979. Now, the college trains 1,157 future miners, tunnelers, enrichment workers, fitters, mining electricians, electricians, and representatives of other specialties.

Tokayev also learned about the features of the educational process and laboratory work of students at the Khromtau Secondary School No. 1.

The educational institution is part of the project aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of education through the introduction of digital solutions. Tokayev presented the students with a school bus, which will make education more accessible for children living in remote areas.

Next, the President visited the operational management center of the Aktobe police department. The facility provides round-the-clock monitoring of the situation on the ground in real time using nearly 15,000 video cameras. Some 32 inspectors and three operators of the 102 hotline work in the center’s operational room.

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Saken Sarsenov and Tokayev discussed the use of digital solutions in police work.

Currently, the Aktobe Region has five operational management centers, which have detected 1,800 criminal crimes and 187,000 traffic infractions. To increase the effectiveness of internal affairs agencies, artificial intelligence technologies help to analyze surveillance camera footage and search for missing individuals.