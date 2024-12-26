New Terminal Opens at Shymkent International Airport

ASTANA – A new terminal opened at the Shymkent international airport on Dec. 25. The terminal will initially serve mainly local flights, with international flights anticipated to commence by the end of January.

According to the city’s akimat (administration), the new terminal covers an area of ​​39,000 square meters and employs 700 people. It is equipped with 25 escalators, 14 elevators, six jet bridges and travelators. The apron is designed for 10 aircraft parking spaces, and the terminal can serve up to 2,000 passengers per hour.

The project costs 24 billion tenge (US$46.4 million). SCAT Airlines, which functioned as an investor, fully completed its obligations.

Plans include the construction of an engineering and technical base, a pilot training center, a catering shop and a hotel for passengers. These will significantly increase the number of jobs and facilitate the region’s economic growth. With the launch of international flights, the airport will become a key logistics hub, strengthening trade and economic ties, attracting tourists and increasing business activity.