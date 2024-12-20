Kazakhstan’s Year in Review: Prevention of Domestic Abuse, Protection of Women’s & Children’s Rights

ASTANA—Kazakhstan’s internal affairs authorities considerably improved their work in several crucial areas during the past year, including preventing domestic abuse, protecting women’s and children’s rights, and fighting juvenile delinquency.

Prevention of domestic violence

Domestic violence prevention is one of the primary focus areas of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2024, approximately 100,000 cases of domestic abuse were reported to the police. In response, measures were taken, including issuing 72,000 protection orders and court verdicts in 16,000 cases, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Dec. 20.

Crisis centers for victims of violence received a lot of attention, too. There are already 69 such institutions in the country, and 5,500 women, including 3,700 with children, have been brought there since the beginning of the year. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ efforts have resulted in a halving of the number of offenses against women’s rights over the past five years, including 37.9% for violent crimes, 49.3% for murders, and 8.7% for severe bodily injury.

Protection of children’s rights and prevention of juvenile crime

Significant progress has also been made in protecting children’s rights and reducing juvenile criminality. This year, there have been over 12,000 preventative events. To safeguard children, juvenile police officers have been assigned to each school in the country to regularly offer lessons on rights and identify youngsters who are prone to delinquency. More than 94,000 performances have also been held in educational institutions.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the year, more than 35,000 illicit internet resources have been discovered, including 127 sites that promote suicide and violence. Preventive interventions have reduced the number of crimes committed by minors by 6%. Murders perpetrated by children have dropped by 29%, thefts by 19%, and robberies by 15%.

New law to protect the rights of women and children

The new law on Amendments and Supplements to Certain Legislative Acts on Ensuring Women’s Rights and Child Safety, which went into effect on June 16, was also significant. The reforms aim to toughen the penalties for violence against women and minors. Rape of a juvenile, in particular, is now punishable by life in prison, while encouragement to suicide and bullying are criminal offenses.