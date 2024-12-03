Kazakhstan’s Lamb Exports to Qatar Soar by 75% 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s lamb exports to Qatar have surged 75% this year, underscoring the growing demand for Kazakh agricultural products in the Qatari market. This was highlighted during the Kazakh exporters’ business mission in Doha on Nov. 29, organized by the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration and Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Qatar.

According to the trade ministry’s press release, the event gathered 30 companies from Kazakhstan and Qatar, representing key sectors such as agriculture, agro-industry, industry, and IT. These B2B meetings allowed participants to explore business opportunities, negotiate partnerships, and discuss mutual trade possibilities with Qatari distributors and importers.

During the meeting between Nurlan Kulbatyrov, First Deputy General Director of QazTrade, and representatives of Qatar Airways, the sides focused on enhancing air cargo logistics, optimizing tariffs, and improving transportation quality to facilitate greater export capacity for Kazakh goods across Qatar and the Middle East.

Kazakhstan-Qatar trade turnover has reached $6.2 million this year, reflecting a strengthening economic partnership. The remarkable growth in lamb exports demonstrates Kazakhstan’s rising influence in the agricultural sector, a cornerstone for developing bilateral trade relations.