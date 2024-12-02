Kazakhstan’s Chess Players Win Gold at 2024 World Cadet Chess Championship

ASTANA – Young chess players from Kazakhstan became world champions in the overall team standings at the 2024 World Cadet Chess Championship held on Nov. 14-27 in Montesilvano, Italy.

More than 700 players from 77 countries participated in the tournament, reported Kazakhstan Chess Federation’s press service on Nov. 27.

Alanna Berikkyzy won gold in the U10 (under 10 years old) Girls section, becoming a two-time world champion. Khanzada Amanzhol won a silver medal in the U12 (under 12 years old) Girls category. Among the boys, Mark Smirnov became the best in the U12 (under 12 years old) Open.

Chess players from China and India took second and third place, respectively.