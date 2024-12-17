Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship of CICA Concludes After Four Years

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) concludes on Dec. 17 at the seventh meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, marking the end of a transformative four-year tenure. Azerbaijan will assume the chairmanship for the 2024-2026 term, reported CICA’s press service.

A key milestone under Kazakhstan’s leadership was the adoption of the Astana Statement on CICA Transformation at the sixth CICA Summit on Oct. 13, 2022. This landmark decision initiated CICA’s transformation into a full-fledged regional international organization, strengthening its ability to address Asia’s security and development challenges through structured, inclusive, and consensus-driven negotiations.

Under Kazakhstan’s chairmanship, CICA made substantial institutional advancements. Three key bodies were established: the Think Tank Forum, a permanent platform for expert dialogue; the CICA Fund, for identifying and fundraising for projects; and the Council of Eminent Persons, to provide strategic recommendations on peace and security. Kazakhstan also worked to institutionalize the CICA Finance Summit and introduced the Council on Sustainable Connectivity concept to boost Asia’s economic integration through improved transport and logistics.

Environmental sustainability became a central theme during Kazakhstan’s tenure. This August, the first-ever CICA Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues took place in Astana, resulting in commitments to stronger regional cooperation on climate action and water management.

Kazakhstan also prioritized education and scientific collaboration. The creation of the Partnership Network of Leading Universities facilitated academic exchanges, joint research, and capacity-building programs. Highlighting youth engagement, Kazakhstan organized the Rally of Volunteer Movement Leaders under the CICA Youth Council in October, promoting volunteerism and youth development across the region.

Expanding CICA’s reach was another priority. Kuwait became a member state in 2022, while Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia gained observer status in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Reflecting on Kazakhstan’s lasting commitment to CICA, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the construction of a new, state-of-the-art CICA headquarters in Astana. Set for completion in 2025, the facility will provide a modern operational base, preserving CICA’s institutional legacy while symbolizing Asia’s growing global importance.