Kazakhstan Reallocates More Than 70 Hectares of Former Nuclear Test Site for Industrial Use

ASTANA – The Kazakh government has approved the transfer of 71.37 hectares from the reserve lands of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in the Abai Region for industrial, transport, and communications purposes, according to a resolution dated March 27, reported online.zakon.kz.

The land was moved into the category of lands designated for industry, transport, communications, space activities, defense, national security, nuclear safety zones, and other non-agricultural purposes.

Altyn Group Qazaqstan has been granted temporary land use rights until Dec. 31, 2028, for the development of a rare earth element deposit.

The company, which specializes in precious metal extraction, is required to compensate the national budget for agricultural production losses caused by the withdrawal of farmland for purposes unrelated to agriculture. Founded in 1997, the company is headquartered in London.