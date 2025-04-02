Income Disparities in Kazakhstan Reflect Seasonal and Regional Variations 

By Zhadyra Omarova in Nation on 2 April 2025

ASTANA – The poverty rate in Kazakhstan fell to 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 5.1% in the previous quarter, reported the Halyk Finance analytical center on March 27. According to the report, a seasonal trend is influenced by social payments and economic activity. 

Despite the decline, significant disparities remain between urban and rural areas, as well as across regions. Multichild families (8.92%) and rural residents (6.8%) are the most affected by poverty, with the highest rates recorded in the Turkistan (8.4%) and Mangystau (7.9%) regions. Meanwhile, Astana (2.1%) and Almaty (3.5%) continue to have the lowest poverty levels .

The report highlights income inequality, with the wealthiest 10% earning 25% of total income. In urban areas, this gap is even more pronounced, with the richest 10% earning 6.8 times more than the poorest 10%, compared to a 4.9-fold difference in rural areas.

The analysis notes that the seasonal reduction in poverty is driven by agricultural cycles, increased temporary employment, and year-end social payments. However, structural challenges remain, particularly for large families and low-income rural populations.


