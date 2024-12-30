Kazakhstan’s 21 Universities Rank Among World’s Best

ASTANA—This year, 21 Kazakh universities were included in the QS World University Rankings list of the world’s top universities. Four Kazakh universities were also included in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024.

Kazakh universities are implementing approximately 245 joint educational and dual-degree programs, reported Kazinform on Dec. 30.

The Kazakh government annually allocates funds to recruit 200 foreign experts to lecture at institutions.

In 2023, Satbayev University and Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University piloted the Digital University Model.

To boost international cooperation and apply innovative technologies, memoranda of understanding have been signed with major global companies such as Coursera, Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan, and Binance Kazakhstan.

Huawei ICT (information and communications technology) Academy was established on the grounds of 40 Kazakh universities to enable students to take certified online courses.

With the support of Binance Kazakhstan, as many as 350 ICT lecturers from 22 universities’ ICT faculties have been trained in blockchain technology.

The Coursera project involved 93 universities nationwide, providing access to online courses in in-demand skills. Some 152 courses were translated into Kazakh and Russian, and 4,000 courses were machine-aided translated into Kazakh.