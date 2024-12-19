Kazakhstan to Transfer Two Airports to Trust Management

ASTANA – Airports in Turkistan and Kyzylorda will be placed under the trust management of Vietnam’s Sovico Group, Vice Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov announced during the Global Avia Day international forum on Dec. 18 in Astana, reported Kazinform.

“Sovico Group plans to enter the Kazakh market, acquire Qazaq Air, and expand its fleet with over 20 aircraft,” said Kaliakparov.

He stressed that safety and control remain top priorities, with strict adherence to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, which include 193 member countries.

The airports will remain state-owned and be transferred only for trust management, not private ownership.

“We attract international companies with experience to invest, develop a financial and economic model and development strategy,” Kaliakparov explained.

“These companies offer long-term plans — for five, ten, 15 or 20 years, which we use to shape our strategies. This is absolutely normal global practice,” he added.