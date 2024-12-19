Kazakhstan to Support Railway Construction in Afghanistan

ASTANA – Kazakh companies plan to supply rails and other materials for future railways in Afghanistan, Vice Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov announced at the Transport and Logistics Market international conference and Global Avia Day forum on Dec. 18 in Astana, reported Kazinform.

“This is a continuation of the North-South international transport corridor. We consider this direction to be very promising, and one of the first sections under development is in the Herat province,” Kaliakparov explained.

Kazakh company Integra is already involved in railway projects in Afghanistan. The firm previously completed a railway linking Afghanistan and Iran, funded by Afghan resources.

“We aim to build on this experience. Currently, negotiations are focused on material supply for the initial phase,” Kaliakparov added.