Kazakhstan Returns Another $2 Billion in Illegally Withdrawn Assets

ASTANA — The Kazakh Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office has concluded over 50 agreements on the voluntary return of assets worth 1 trillion tenge (US$1.9 billion), said its Chair Nurdaulet Suindikov to Kazinform on Dec. 4.

“In addition to assessments, independent expertise, and audits, assets must be ready for transfer. This audit needs to be examined, and any excess earnings should be calculated. In other words, the actual transfer of assets does not happen all at once when the contract is signed; rather, it takes some time,” said Suindikov.

He emphasized that the committee welcomes the voluntary return of assets.

“This line has been followed by the vast majority of subjects that fall under the legal purview of our work. A forced return is the second line. We file a claim for so-called unexplained wealth in court if an asset is found during the committee’s analytical verification activities whose legality raises reasonable suspicions,” said Suindikov.

According to the law on returning to the state illegally withdrawn assets, the committee does not publicly disclose the names of persons and companies that voluntarily return assets to the country.

Previously, the funds were allocated to build a kindergarten for children with special needs in Aktobe, and complete the construction of a hospital complex in Ridder among other social projects.

Last month, Kazakhstan and Switzerland signed a memorandum on mutual assistance in criminal cases and the return of assets.