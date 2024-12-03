Kazakhstan Ranks in Top 10 for Online Public Services

ASTANA — Kazakhstan secured a spot in the top ten of the United Nations (UN) Online Service Index, assessing the availability and quality of public online services, reported Kazinform on Dec. 2.

This ranking highlights Kazakhstan’s progress in offering accessible digital services, reflecting the range of services available and the ease of interaction, including application submissions and receipt of results.

In the 2024 rankings, South Korea led the index with a perfect score of 1, while Eritrea ranked last. Kazakhstan secured tenth place with a score of 0.9390, following Japan, renowned for its technological advancements.

For comparison, other countries in the region are far behind, with Armenia ranking 53rd, Russia in 56th, Uzbekistan at 59th and the Kyrgyz Republic at 89th. Turkmenistan ranked 172nd.

Kazakhstan’s continued improvement is also evident in the UN e-government rankings, where it holds 24th place globally. Last year, Kazakh citizens used e-government services 40 million times, underscoring the growing reliance on online public services.