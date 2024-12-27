Kazakhstan Marks 85 Years of Poetess Fariza Ongarsynova – Voice of Feminine Strength in Poetry

ASTANA – Dec. 25 marked the 85th anniversary of Kazakh poetess Fariza Ongarsynova, who had a vital presence in Kazakh poetry known for her deep exploration of the female heart and soul.

Her collections of poetry such as “Troubled Times” (1972), “Wild Waves” (1973), and “I Am in Your Heart” (1975), laid out new poetic ground in Kazakh literature, intertwining women’s internal struggles with broader issues of patriotism, love, and resilience. Her poems are characterized by deep sensitivity and touch upon important social and cultural themes.

Early life and career

Ongarsynova was born in 1939 in Manash auyl (village) of the Atyrau Region. Her father, Ongarsyn, was a respected figure in Kazakhstan, known for establishing the first fishery in the region. Her mother, Kalima, was fluent in Arabic and deeply knowledgeable in Kazakh oral literature.

The youngest in her family, Ongarsynova, lost her siblings and father quite early in life. Later, she raised the children of her brother, who passed away early. From a young age, she displayed poetic talent shaped by her challenging circumstances.

After earning her degree from the Philology Department of Guryev Pedagogical University in 1961, she began her career teaching the Kazakh language and literature. By 1969, she had advanced to head teacher and principal of a rural school.

This was followed by nearly two decades as a journalist and editor, working for newspapers such as Communist Labor, Lenin Youth, and Pioneer of Kazakhstan.

Her work in journalism naturally led her toward poetry, where she found a deeper, more personal form of expression. This creative outlet became a lifelong passion, allowing her to capture complex emotions and profound themes.

Ongarsynova’s poetry

Her poems, filled with patriotism, philosophical reflections, love for her native land, and the struggle for women’s rights and social justice, remain an important part of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

According to literary critic Aiman Aktanova, lyricism was one of Ongarsynova’s main directions in poetry. She often wrote about the female soul: sensitivity, modesty, steadfastness, and courage. In her poetry, the theme of love and the view of the world from the position of a mother is often heard.

“The poetess believed that one should love the whole world, improve and beautify it, and try to engage in creative activities. She revealed the inner world of girls and their psychology because she herself had a very delicate nature. In her works, she spoke about the importance of recognizing the role of women on a global level and the need to express one’s own opinion,” said Aktanova in a commentary to Zakon.kz news outlet.

According to her, in the works of the poetess, one can truly see the Kazakh culture and feel the national mentality, peculiarities of life, and values.

“The outstanding poetess actively reflected the events in society and sought to participate in its development. I think our contemporary poets should learn from Fariza and be as dedicated. To speak openly about what the people are concerned about, as she did. And for this purpose, any writer should be in close contact with people, as Fariza Ongarsynovna managed to do,” said Aktanova.