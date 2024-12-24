Kazakhstan, EU Plan to Intensify Cooperation in 2025

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and European Union Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić agreed to deepen cooperation in promising areas such as transport and logistics, critical raw materials, climate and green energy next year during a Dec. 23 meeting.

During the talks, the officials noted the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in the outgoing year, welcoming both numerous and regular high-level contacts as well as a significant increase in trade turnover and investment activity. Vassilenko and Simkić also discussed the calendar of events for the next year.

Vassilenko emphasized the importance of further full and effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU and its member states, as well as the development of interaction in the Central Asia – European Union format, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The officials welcomed the progress achieved in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including the launch of the Coordination Platform for the Middle Corridor. They commended the intention to sign the Strategic Partnership Roadmap on Raw Materials for 2025-2026.

Vassilenko also emphasized the mutual importance of the earliest launch of negotiations between Astana and Brussels on a Visa Facilitation Agreement. In this context, he noted the significance of the initialed and currently being prepared for signing Horizontal Aviation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU aimed at strengthening business and people-to-people ties.

Concluding the meeting, the officials commended the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and agreed to increase interaction.

The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan. Trade turnover in January-October reached $41.2 billion, increasing by 23% compared to the same period last year (exports from Kazakhstan – $32.6 billion, imports to Kazakhstan – $8.6 billion). In 2023, trade turnover increased by 3.5% to $41.4 billion.

The volume of European investments into the Kazakh economy since 2005 totaled $180 billion. More than 3,000 companies with European capital operate in Kazakhstan.