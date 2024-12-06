Kazakhstan Enters Top 50 in World Prosperity Index

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 49th out of 186 nations with 47.36 points, ahead of Russia, Türkiye, China and Central Asian countries, in the World Prosperity Index, published by HelloSafe Canadian analytical and financial platform.

The HelloSafe Prosperity Index is based on six key indicators: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, gross national savings rate, Human Development Index (HDI), Gini coefficient and poverty rate.

The results of the HelloSafe Prosperity Index show that the top 20 most prosperous countries are largely dominated by European countries, with Luxembourg in the lead (86.2), followed by Norway (85.1) and Ireland (84.7).