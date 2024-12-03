Kazakhstan Boosts Grain Exports by 51% Over Three Months

ASTANA — Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company exported 2.9 million tons of grain from the new harvest between September and November, a 51% increase from 2023.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, KTZ facilitated the transportation of 3.7 million tons of grain during this period, a 45% rise year-on-year.

The company transported over 1.4 million tons of grain in November alone, the highest monthly volume recorded. This included 350,000 tons for domestic use and over one million tons for export.

The export surge reflects growing demand in several key markets. Shipments to Central Asian countries rose by 35%, while exports to Afghanistan increased by 58%. Iran received 356,000 tons, a dramatic rise from just 14,000 tons the previous year.

Exports to China reached 445,000 tons, constrained by the country’s capacity to process imports. Additionally, Azerbaijan emerged as a new market, with 104,000 tons shipped in just two months.

KTZ also supports the government’s efforts to free up grain storage facilities. Domestically, 793,000 tons of grain were relocated during the three months, a 29% increase from 2023, primarily to flour mills in southern Kazakhstan, poultry farms and other processing facilities.

According to the ministry, stock and traction resources are sufficient to meet the demand, with dedicated teams monitoring exports around the clock to ensure smooth operations.