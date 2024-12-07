Kazakh Tourists Surpass One Million Trips Abroad in 2024

ASTANA — Over one million Kazakh citizens traveled abroad this year, with Türkiye as top destination, reported Kazinform, based on data from the Turistik Kamkor (Tourist Aid) corporate fund.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 1,002,802 Kazakh tourists traveled overseas, a significant increase from last year’s total of 794,194. The surge indicates a growing preference for package tours among Kazakh travelers.

In addition to Türkiye, popular destinations included Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, China, Georgia, the Maldives, Qatar and Sri Lanka.