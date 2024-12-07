Kazakh Tourists Surpass One Million Trips Abroad in 2024

By Nagima Abuova  in Tourism on 7 December 2024

ASTANA — Over one million Kazakh citizens traveled abroad this year, with Türkiye as top destination, reported Kazinform, based on data from the Turistik Kamkor (Tourist Aid) corporate fund.

Some 1,002,802 Kazakh tourists traveled overseas from Jan. 1 to Dec. 1. Photo credit: Kazinform

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 1,002,802 Kazakh tourists traveled overseas, a significant increase from last year’s total of 794,194. The surge indicates a growing preference for package tours among Kazakh travelers.

In addition to Türkiye, popular destinations included Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, China, Georgia, the Maldives, Qatar and Sri Lanka.


