Kazakh Sculptor Crafts Monument of Pshon, Hero Dog of Kazakhstan Floods

ASTANA – Kazakh sculptor Azamat Kenzhegaliyev is crafting a monument to Pshon. This dog heroically helped during spring floods but was tragically shot in November by local veterinary station staff tasked with eliminating stray animals, Kazinform reported on Dec. 24.

Pshon received widespread attention for carrying transport sandbags during efforts to protect the banks of the Ural River. Its owner shared a video of its actions, which captured hearts not only in Kazakhstan but also abroad.

Rural district specialist Samal Zhubanova revealed that Pshon was shot on the street alongside stray dogs because it did not have registration documents and an ear tag, which made it be classified as a stray.

Shocked by the news, Kenzhegaliyev began work on the sculpture just days after learning about Pshon’s death. However, its completion remains uncertain.

The design features a figure of Pshon made of interlinked metal hearts, symbolizing the dog’s sincere affection, unconditional love, and loyalty to humans.