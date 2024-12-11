Kazakh President Visits Industrial Enterprises During Working Visit to Aktobe Region

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited industrial enterprises during a Dec. 10 working visit to the Aktobe Region.

Tokayev visited the Bolashak mine, which has a design capacity of 7.5 million tons of chrome ore annually. The plant, which will employ 1,800 people, will get almost one trillion tenge (US$1.96 billion) in investment, reported Akorda.

According to the Chairman of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) Shukhrat Ibragimov, the Bolashak mine is one of the largest investment projects of the ERG group.

The company develops two deposits – Millionnoye and Almaz-Zhemchuzhina. Advanced technologies and modern equipment are used in the production process, including an intelligent drilling rig with an autonomous drilling mode, remote control from the surface, and a fully automated lifting machine.

The President also toured the steel pipe plant in Aktobe. The enterprise produces 20,000 tons of products per year. The facility worth 3.5 billion tenge (US$6.8 million) was commissioned in July.

According to the plant founder Mirgali Burbayev, installations for producing pipes and metal structures have recently been launched.

The plant’s administration presented long-term growth objectives, including intentions to extend the product line and enhance workshop production capacity.

Tokayev also visited an exhibition of local manufacturers, which featured industrial and railway equipment, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, special clothing, household chemicals, and plumbing products.

Akim (Mayor) of the Aktobe Region Askhat Shakharov briefed the President on the region’s social and economic development.

According to Shakharov, economic growth reached 6% in January-November. Industrial production grew by 4%, and the volume of foreign direct investment in January-June totaled $175 million.

A special economic zone was created to develop Aktobe Airport as a multimodal hub. The project plans to attract more than 1.2 trillion tenge (US$2.3 billion) in investment and provide jobs for 5,000 people.