Kazakh President Congratulates Nation on Independence Day

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people on Independence Day on Dec. 16, saying that this holiday symbolizes the revival of Kazakhstan’s statehood and the embodiment of people’s dream of freedom.

“We all recognize on this day how crucial it is to uphold the values of our forefathers and assume accountability for the country’s future. Independence is our common priceless asset, which underlies all our achievements. Independence is above all. It is the duty of every citizen to protect it like the apple of their eye,” Tokayev said.

According to Akorda, Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is steadily enhancing its power in the global arena while moving forward confidently and adhering to a defined strategic course. This results from the diligence and unity of the country’s people.

“I am convinced that by maintaining our unity, peace and stability in society, we will overcome all challenges and reach new heights on the path of progress. I wish everyone good health and well-being!” said Tokayev.