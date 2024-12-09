Kazakh Foreign Ministry Discusses Cooperation With UNICEF

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a Steering Committee meeting to coordinate the 2026-2030 Cooperation Program between the Government of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), reported the ministry press service on Dec.6.

The meeting, co-chaired by First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin and UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan Dоctor Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, included representatives from government agencies and UNICEF experts.

Rakhmetullin praised joint efforts, highlighting key initiatives such as establishing the Ombudsperson for Children’s Rights, introducing the Child Well-being Index, launching the National Fund for Children program, and strengthening measures against violence against children.

“These legislative and institutional measures are part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reform agenda aimed at building a fair and open society,” he said.

Sarwar emphasized aligning the new cooperation program with the shared goal of advancing children’s rights.

“By investing in their education, healthcare, and overall well-being, we are laying a solid foundation for their future and making strategic investments to strengthen the country’s leadership in the region and beyond,” he said.

The participants committed to ensuring the new program addresses societal needs, aligns with international standards, and supports national priorities.