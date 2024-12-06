Kazakh FM Calls to Preserve, Strengthen OSCE at Ministerial Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu underscored the importance of preserving the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) as a unique platform for inclusive dialogue on security topics during the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council’s meeting in Ta’ Qali, Malta on Dec. 5, which gathered foreign ministers from the 57 participating states.

During the event, the participating states reviewed the outcomes of the OSCE’s activities under Malta’s chairpersonship this year, discussed responses to challenges and threats to security across the OSCE area, and explored ways to overcome the institutional crisis facing the OSCE amid a complex geopolitical environment, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

In his address, Nurtleu emphasized the need to revive the spirit of Helsinki and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to multilateral efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability within the OSCE region and the country’s readiness to continue contributing to the OSCE strengthening and addressing the challenges it is facing.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the OSCE’s foundational document, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, Nurtleu pointed out the relevance of strict adherence to its principles and to the provisions of the Astana Declaration adopted at the 2010 OSCE Summit. He also called on his counterparts to adapt the organization to the realities of the evolving global security architecture.

Nurtleu highlighted the importance of cooperation within the economic and environmental dimension. In this regard, he highlighted the outcomes of the One Water Summit co-hosted by Kazakhstan, France and Saudi Arabia on Dec. 3 in Riyadh.

Nurtleu proposed joining efforts in tackling climate change and invited the participating states to attend the UN Regional Climate Summit to be held in Kazakhstan in 2026.

A key outcome of the ministerial council’s meeting was the approval of the OSCE Secretary General and the heads of the OSCE’s key institutions.

On the sidelines of the council, Nurtleu held a series of bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Belgium, Georgia, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Finland. The discussions covered topics of bilateral cooperation and collaboration within the OSCE. The officials exchanged views on regional and global agendas, and agreed to develop cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Kazakhstan has been an OSCE participating state since 1992. In 2010, Kazakhstan chaired the OSCE, hosting a summit that culminated in the adoption of the Astana Declaration.