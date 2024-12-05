Kazakh FM Advances Bilateral Ties at OSCE Council Sidelines

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, and the European Union (EU) on Dec. 4 in Ta’ Qali, Malta. The discussions were held alongside the 31st Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), focused on enhancing political, economic and cultural cooperation.

According to the ministry’s press service, Nurtleu met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The discussions focused on deepening political dialogue, expanding trade volumes, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening economic partnerships to promote sustainable development and mutual benefit.

Kallas reaffirmed the EU’s support for Kazakhstan’s ongoing political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. These reforms aim to improve the welfare of the Kazakh people and foster stability in the region.

Nurtleu expressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing multifaceted relations with the EU and its member states within the Agreement on Expanded Partnership and Cooperation framework.

The meetings underscored a shared commitment to addressing global challenges through strategic partnerships and collaborative solutions.