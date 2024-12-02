Kazakh Energy Ministry: Druzhba Oil Pipeline Damage Does Not Affect Supply to Germany  

ASTANA – An oil pipe leak, detected on Dec. 1 near Poland’s city of Pniewy in the western section of the Druzhba pipeline, which transports oil to Germany’s Schwedt refinery, does not affect oil supplies, reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry’s press service.

Pumping via the damaged branch was stopped. Oil supplies continued through the second branch, which had the technical capabilities to ensure complete oil pumping.

According to the November results, the delivery of Kazakh oil in this direction was completed on schedule.

The planned December supply in this direction is scheduled for Dec. 20-30.