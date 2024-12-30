Half of Kazakh Citizens Express Satisfaction with 2024

ASTANA — According to a Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) survey, this year was “generally good” for half of Kazakh citizens, or 52.3%, Kazinform reported on Dec. 25.

The survey analyzed opinions on two scales: individual and national. At the personal level, 25.1% of respondents described 2024 as “very successful,” while 13.4% found it “very difficult,” and 7.3% rated it as “bad, very difficult.”

Younger participants gave more positive feedback, whereas the older generation viewed the year as challenging. Respondents with higher education assessed the year more positively than those without higher education.

Of the 1,200 telephone respondents, 39.3% said the year had met their expectations. At the national level, half of the population (48%) gave a positive assessment, while the others expressed dissatisfaction.