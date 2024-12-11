French University of Lorraine Opens Branch at Almaty-Based Abai University

ASTANA – France’s University of Lorraine opened its branch at Almaty-based Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University in May.

The branch trains specialists in seven areas, including public administration, international relations and international law. The university focuses on training French language teachers. French specialists make up around 30% of the teaching personnel. The branch also served as the foundation for the first French-language library in Central Asia, reported Khabar TV channel on Dec. 10.

“This is a very important day, because this is the result of long-term cooperation between our universities. We learned today that it will be possible to send more Kazakh students to France. This is our objective. Also, I am willing to send more French students to Kazakhstan, namely Almaty,” said French Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sylvain Guiguet.

The University of Lorraine is one of the most prestigious universities in France, uniting 49 academic buildings in 13 cities.