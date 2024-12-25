Baku-Grozny Flight Crash Near Aktau Leaves 29 Hospitalized

ASTANA – A plane crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines flight traveling from Baku to Grozny near Aktau on Dec. 25 left 29 people hospitalized, including two children. The Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that lists of the deceased and injured are being clarified.

According to preliminary information, 27 out of those have been delivered to a multidisciplinary hospital of the Mangystau Region, where triage is ongoing. Of these, 11 are in critical condition and have been placed in intensive care. Two children, aged 11 and 16, are at a regional children’s hospital and are being prepared for surgery.

Rescue operations have mobilized over 430 personnel and nearly 80 units of equipment. Victims are provided with medical, psychological, and other forms of assistance.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov briefed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the work of the government commission, which is investigating the causes of the crash and coordinating support for the victims.

Led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, the commission members arrived at the crash site. They visited hospitalized victims and held discussions with foreign counterparts. Bozumbayev is chairing a meeting at the emergency headquarters.

Tokayev instructed to maintain strict control over assistance provided to affected citizens and to coordinate closely with the government of Azerbaijan to support foreign nationals and the families of the deceased.

Residents of Astana leave flowers at the Azerbaijani Embassy, expressing their condolences. Many have lined up at the city’s Blood Center to donate blood for the injured survivors, as did Aktau residents earlier.