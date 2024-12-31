Astana to Host New Year’s Fireworks and Festivities Tonight

By Staff Report in Astana on 31 December 2024

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks displays at the Botanical Garden and the area near the Atyrau Bridge at midnight on Dec. 31, reported the city administration’s press service.

Photo credit: brand-mag.com

Each site will feature approximately 2,500 fireworks, organized with sponsorship funds. Besides that, residents and visitors can enjoy a lineup of festive events in three locations of the city.

From 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, New Year’s concerts will take place at the city square, the Kazakh Yeli monument, and the EXPO site, with the participation of Kazakh pop stars and creative groups.

Daytime celebrations are also planned for Dec. 31 at the Palace of Schoolchildren on Tauyelsizdik Avenue, Central Park, Atatürk Park, the Industrial Residential Complex, and Koktal Park.


