Astana to Host GCIP Kazakhstan 2024 National Forum This Week

ASTANA – Global Cleantech Innovation Program (GCIP) 2024 national forum is set to bring together leaders in ecology, sustainability and innovation on Dec. 12 in the Kazakh capital at the final of the GCIP Kazakhstan 2024 acceleration program.

The best green startups of Kazakhstan will present their innovative projects after several months of intensive training and collaboration with experienced mentors and consultants. The five most promising projects will receive cash grants and a ticket to the global final in Istanbul.

Participants will present their unique solutions for preserving nature and combating climate change: water purification using the chlorella microorganism, a waste aggregator, extraction of rare earth metals from computer waste, recycling of textiles and expired drugs, creation of bioplastics, and production of concrete from oil waste, reported Kazinform.

Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev will take part in the event.