Astana International Financial Centre Attracts $3.1 Billion in Investments in 2024

ASTANA—The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has announced its operational results for 2024. This year, the total volume of investments attracted through the AIFC platform reached $3.1 billion, including $2.1 billion in portfolio investments on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) and $1 billion from AIFC participants.

Since its inception, the AIFC has facilitated $14 billion in investments (consisting of $6.7 billion in portfolio investments and $7.3 billion from AIFC participants), reported the AIFC press service on Dec. 24.

“Over the past years, we have been building the necessary infrastructure and conditions to attract investments to the region, creating a robust foundation for an investor-friendly environment. This year, we focused on the effective development of all the platforms we have established. AIX trading volume has doubled, major companies have joined the jurisdiction, the first local sukuk [Islamic bond] was listed, investment fund volumes have grown, several crypto exchanges have transitioned to full regulatory status, and the centre’s legal framework has been enhanced. The results of this year lay the groundwork for the continued development of our country’s financial sector,” said AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov.

The AIFC continues to lead the Central Asia and Eastern Europe region (as per the Global Financial Centers Index 36), surpassing cities such as Prague, Warsaw, Istanbul, Budapest and others. Astana climbed four in the overall ranking, securing the 62nd position among global financial centers.

Astana improved its ranking in the Smart Centers Index 10, achieving second place in the Central Asia and Eastern Europe region.

This year, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) registered more than 1,100 new participant companies, compared to over 600 the previous year. Over 3,500 companies from 85 countries — including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Türkiye and Singapore — are registered within the AIFC.