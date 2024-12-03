Almaty Named Best Tourist Destination at Qatar Travel Mart

ASTANA — Almaty was honored as the best tourist destination at the Qatar Travel Mart (QTM 2024), held in Doha from Nov. 30. The three-day international tourism exhibition attracted over 12,000 visitors and featured participants from nearly 60 countries, reported the Almaty akimat’s (city administration) press service.

The Almaty stand captivated visitors by showcasing the city’s nature and culture. Guests were treated to national delicacies, given the chance to try on traditional Kazakh attire, and introduced to Almaty’s diverse tourism opportunities. As a result, the city secured a nomination for the Best Tourist Destination.

In addition to the Visit Almaty center, the city was represented by six domestic tour operators and the Shymkent ski resort. More than 100 business-to-business (b2b) meetings resulted in 44 agreements, paving the way for over 13,000 international tourists to visit Almaty.

“Our goal at the exhibition was to present Almaty’s rich tourism potential, its stunning landscapes and vibrant cultural and historical attractions,” said Almas Akpayev, Chief Specialist of the Almaty Tourism Department. He added that one of Almaty’s strategic focuses is attracting tourists from the Persian Gulf, a region showing growing interest in the city.

The exhibition also highlighted the importance of direct flights between Doha and Almaty, a connection that has facilitated increased travel between the regions.

Aisha Shakenova, a travel company representative, noted that participation in such events expands global partnerships and Almaty’s visibility on the international tourism map.

“Almaty is a city that I definitely would like to visit. The positive reviews I have heard make it a must-visit destination as it offers a unique blend of business tourism, recreation and ecotourism,” said Tariq al-Kubaisi, a Qatari visitor at the event.