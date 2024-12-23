AIX Issues Debut Green Bonds from Kyrgyz Republic

ASTANA – Astana International Exchange (AIX) announced on Dec. 20 the successful issuance of debut green bonds by PlanDem LLC, marking a significant milestone as the first issuer from the Kyrgyz Republic to embrace sustainable finance and renewable energy investments in the region, reported the AIX’s press service.

Under the registered Green Wholesale Bond Programme, PlanDem can issue bonds in various currencies and maturities. Operating under Kyrgyz law, the company is developing solar and wind power projects in multiple jurisdictions, including Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Serbia, South Africa, and others.

Currently advancing over 1.6 gigawatts of renewable energy initiatives, PlanDem focuses on reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy transitions in emerging markets.

“This landmark issuance underscores AIX’s commitment to fostering innovative financial instruments that support global sustainability goals. By hosting the issuance of green bonds for the first issuer from Kyrgyzstan, AIX continues to position itself as a hub for financing transformative projects that contribute to the global energy transition,” said Birzhan Astayev, the chief markets and products officer at AIX.

“The primary objective of raising funds through AIX’s infrastructure is to support investments in renewable energy projects globally implemented by Kyrgyz company through the operational holding company in Mauritius,” noted PlanDeM Director Ulan Dzhaparov.

The bonds began trading on Dec. 20 and will mature on Dec. 20, 2054. The first tranche has a total volume of 370 million yuan and a face value of 1,000 yuan per bond. The bonds offer a floating interest rate equal to the sum of the 1-Year SHIBOR (Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate) and a 1.7% margin per annum. Coupon payments will occur quarterly, starting the 10th year after the issue date.