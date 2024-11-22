Weekend Wonders: Top Things to Do This November Weekend

ASTANA – Astana and Almaty are set to host an extraordinary weekend filled with captivating events and experiences. From classical music concerts and sports leagues to ballets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars for this special weekend and immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural and sporting festivities of these dynamic cities.

Astana

“Nutcracker” ballet on Nov. 23

Enjoy a ballet based on Hoffman’s fairy tale “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” which delights both children and adults. Kids will love the bright, lifelike toys, the Christmas tree, and the mysterious magician. Adults will appreciate the deeper meanings in Tchaikovsky’s music, as Yuri Grigorovich has turned a sweet story into a philosophical reflection on the challenges of finding perfect happiness. The ballet is also a poetic tale about growing up and discovering love.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen classical music concerts by candlelight on Nov. 24

Experience an enchanting evening with a new program featuring masterpieces from the “Bridgerton” series. This evening promises exquisite musical moments as beloved hits are elegantly reimagined in classical arrangements, all under the soft glow of candlelight. Immerse yourself in a relaxed and romantic atmosphere where every note evokes a sense of nostalgia and passion.

Venue: Lya Theater; 62, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Kontinental Hockey League on Nov. 24

Experience the thrill of the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) regular season at Barys Arena, where HC Barys competes with HC Avangard. This match promises to be an intense struggle for supremacy, packed with dazzling plays and heart-pounding excitement. Support your team, and immerse yourself in this exhilarating hockey spectacle. Don’t miss out on becoming part of this unforgettable confrontation on the ice.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Ne Prosto Korean Dramas on Nov 24

Ne Prosto Orchestra presents an enchanting evening with a soundtrack concert of beloved Korean dramas. This new program features the most captivating compositions from your favorite series. Prepare to be swept away by the unforgettable melodies from “Goblin,” “Boys over Flowers,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” and “Full House.”

As the Ne Prosto Orchestra, choir and soloists perform these iconic tunes, you’ll be transported into the magical world of Korean drama, reliving the most memorable moments in a symphony of romance and high-quality sound.

Venue: Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Fatima Omir’s exhibition “Sary Zhol” (The Yellow Road) from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1

The 101 Dump Gallery is excited to host the first solo exhibition of the talented artist Fatima Omir. This exhibition showcases her ability to tell stories through paintings, complemented by real-life objects that create a rich, immersive environment.

Visitors will experience her new series, “Sary Zhol” (The Yellow Road), alongside the “Yellowing” collection. This exhibition is particularly special as it features yellow, a shade rarely seen in previous works. The vibrant yellow will fill the space with warmth and light, evoking joy and hope even in the darkest times. Take part in this exceptional display of artistic creativity.

Venue: 101 Dump Gallery; 101, Panfilov Street. Tickets are available here.