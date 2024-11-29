Weekend Highlights: Must-Attend Activities in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – Relax this weekend after a working week by visiting inspiring concerts and thought-provoking exhibitions to captivating spectacles. There is something for everyone to enjoy. The Astana Times editorial team has prepared a list of events you can attend with friends and family.

Astana

“Aldar Kose” musical on Nov. 30

“Aldar Kose” is a vibrant and captivating performance that brings to life the image of a national hero. The aim is to foster strong character development and promote essential moral and spiritual values. Rooted in Kazakh folklore, the story follows the clever and just Aldar Kose, who protects the poor against the tyranny of the greedy rich. His wit and resourcefulness help him navigate through challenging situations. In this tale, he carries the heavy burden of saving his people and the khanate from the unjust rule of Tagai Khan Again.

The musical features stunning costumes and scenery, inventive authorial touches, and a brilliant performance by a cast of talented and professional actors. With enchanting songs and dynamic dances, “Aldar Kose” offers a magical experience for audiences of all ages, blending entertainment with timeless folk wisdom.

Venue: QazaqQoncert ; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Solo concert by Yuki Murata & Gulmira Isimbayeva on Nov. 30

Experience an enchanting evening of neoclassical music featuring two extraordinary composers and pianists from different corners of the world. Yuki Murata, a celebrated Japanese composer and pianist, debuted as part of Anoice, the Tokyo-based cinematic instrumental group, with her first album released on Important Records in Boston in 2006. Anoice team has created music for renowned brands like Armani, Louis Vuitton, Google, Yamaha, Toyota, Mazda, and Johnnie Walker.

Along with her, Gulmira Isimbayeva, a young and talented composer from Kazakhstan, will showcase her unique mix of neoclassical and minimalistic styles.

This solo concert promises to captivate and inspire, offering a mesmerizing collaboration of two gifted musicians. Don’t miss this unique musical journey.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Qara Forum from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1

Qara Forum is a must-attend event for creative industries, featuring more than 25 speakers from both local and international backgrounds. This forum offers invaluable opportunities to connect with diverse creative professionals, gain new insights, and exchange ideas with like-minded individuals. It is a chance to immerse yourself in a creative environment and elevate your creative thinking.

Venue: Nazarbayev University; 53, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Freedom Festival on Nov. 30

The festival invites you to experience unique performances from outstanding choreographers blending tradition and modern dance. The audience will witness the world premiere of “Class Concert,” choreographed by Valentino Zucchetti, a Royal Ballet soloist known for his innovative classical choreography. This production features leading soloists from major European theaters.

Additionally, the renowned L-E-V Dance Company, led by Sharon Eyal, will perform for the first time in Kazakhstan, promising an unforgettable experience for modern dance enthusiasts.

Venue: Almaty Theater; 30, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

An exhibition dedicated to the anniversaries of national artists from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13

Step into a captivating world of art with over 200 exceptional works by Kazakh artists featuring paintings, graphics, sculptures, and applied art, with around 150 artists from all corners of the country. Despite the different eras, Kazakh art has always retained its national identity, traditional worldview, and deep philosophy, core elements of the nation’s fine art.

This exhibition honors the masters who contributed significantly to the national art school and left a lasting impact on Kazakhstan’s art history.

Venue: Museum of Art named after Abilkhan Kasteev; 22/1, Koktem–3 Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

“Women Speak: Art Against Injustice” exhibition from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10

A collective exhibition featuring 15 artists who explore themes of support and the fight against injustice. The works symbolize women’s solidarity and the pursuit of equality, addressing topics like community strength, overcoming pain from violence and discrimination, and hope for change through collective action. Each piece is a powerful statement on rights, justice, and equality, inviting reflection on important conversations about change.

Venue: Dom 36; 36, Baribayev Street. Tickets are available here.