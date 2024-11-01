Unforgettable First Weekend of November: Exploring Cultural Events

ASTANA – This weekend is perfect for spending time with family or friends and exploring unique cultural events. The Astana Times team has highlighted the most exciting events happening in Astana and Almaty for you to enjoy.

Astana

“Passion” exhibition from Oct. 30 to Dec. 9

Maxim Kantor, a world-renowned artist, writer, philosopher and art historian, is being featured in an exhibition at the Has Sanat Art Gallery. The exhibition will showcase over 40 of his works. His impressive portfolio includes more than 33 books and 20 exhibition catalogs. Maxim Kantor’s remarkable art is an experience that visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in.

Venue: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14D, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Nutcracker” ballet on Nov. 2

Enjoy a ballet based on Hoffman’s fairy tale “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” which delights both children and adults. Kids will love the bright, lifelike toys, the Christmas tree, and the mysterious magician. Adults will appreciate the deeper meanings in Tchaikovsky’s music, as Yuri Grigorovich has turned a sweet story into a philosophical reflection on the challenges of finding perfect happiness. The ballet is also a poetic tale about growing up and discovering love. The main heroine and the young audience learn that the Nutcracker has a brave and kind heart beneath his funny appearance. Her love and compassion transform him into a Prince, but only in her dream…

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Circus Ice Show from Oct. 26 to Nov. 24

Experience a spectacular circus ice show featuring skilled artists and champion figure skaters. Enjoy a grand performance where reality and fantasy blend seamlessly. Enchanting music, sparkling ice, magical lighting, vivid imagery, and stunning costumes come together to create an unforgettable atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event.

Venue: The Capital Circus; 5, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Lecture: Peter Lindbergh, Gerhard Richter, Michael Haneke on Nov. 2

Esentai Gallery presents the third lecture in the series “Peter Lindbergh, Gerhard Richter, Michael Haneke.” The lecture cycle, “1+1+1,” explores modern world culture from the 1950s to the present. Each session delves into the work of three creatives—a photographer, an artist, and a director—connected by country or common themes. Following the lecture, attendees can enjoy a free screening of a film by the featured director.

Venue: Esentai Gallery; 77/8, Al Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Heritage of the Great Steppe” exhibition on Nov. 1-24

The personal exhibition of meta-modernist artist Aruhan (Kauhar Bisengalieva), titled “Heritage of the Great Steppe,” showcases a unique approach to felt art, where ancient traditions blend with modern techniques. The centerpiece of her work is a national Kazakh carpet, representing cultural heritage and a spiritual connection to ancestors. The abstract designs reflect Tengrian beliefs and the relationship between humans and the universe.

Visitors can look forward to felt art made from natural materials, archival photos of Kazakh craftsmen, tools for processing wool, traditional music performed by the artist’s grandfather, and video content from the Central Archive of Kazakhstan.

Venue: Museum of Art named after Abilkhan Kasteev; 22/1, Koktem–3 Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Anniversary concert of the Jazi Orchestra on Nov. 3

The Jazi Orchestra invites you to the anniversary concert “The Legends.” It will be an unforgettable musical experience, where two musical universes—legendary world hits and the cult songs of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries—come together. Enjoy iconic performances of timeless classics by Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons, Queen, and Black Eyed Peas, alongside soulful tracks from Commonwealth of Independent States stars like Dos-Mukasan, Batyrkhan Shukenov, Yuri Shatunov, Meladze, and Grigory Leps.

Enjoy an impressive show with dance numbers, stunning lighting, and video effects that will immerse you in a world of music and emotion.

Venue: Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.