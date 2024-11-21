Turkic World Business Women to Launch Digital Platform

ASTANA – The Women Entrepreneurs Board (WEB) of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) signed a crucial memorandum of cooperation to launch the Turkic Business Hub digital platform at the third WEB general assembly and the Turkic World Business Women forum on Nov. 19, reported the Asmar National Association of Women Entrepreneurs.

The Turkic Business Hub aims to create favorable conditions for entrepreneurs in Turkic countries, boost trade, and unlock new opportunities for women-led businesses.

The platform will integrate a digital ecosystem to standardize regulations and support joint large infrastructure projects, as well as provide educational and consulting programs to enhance business processes and global market access.

It envisages mentoring and experience exchange system, connecting aspiring entrepreneurs with successful leaders, and also includes an e-commerce and financing platform to simplify access to capital and speed up new business initiatives.

The platform is expected to launch over 100 joint business initiatives and increase trade transactions among participating countries in the first two-three years of operation.

The event gathered nearly 200 delegates from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan, including entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and government officials. They discussed key initiatives on supporting women’s businesses and fostering cooperation in strategic sectors.