Trade Between Kazakhstan and China Reaches $33 Billion in 2024

ASTANA – In the first nine months of 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached $33 billion, Kazinform reported on Nov. 9, citing China’s General Administration of Customs.

China’s trade turnover with other major partners, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the European Union (EU), the United States (US), and South Korea, showed significant increases in the first ten months of this year.

According to statistics, China’s trade turnover with ASEAN countries grew 8.8% to 5.67 trillion yuan (nearly $800 billion), the EU – 1.2% to 4.64 trillion yuan (US$645 billion), the U.S. – 4.4% to 4.01 trillion yuan (US$558 billion), and South Korea – 6.7% to 1.91 trillion yuan (US$265 billion).

During the same period, China’s overall trade turnover rose by 5.2% to 36.02 trillion yuan (approximately $5 trillion), with exports up by 6.7% and imports by 3.2%. In 2023, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China had reached $41 billion.