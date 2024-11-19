President Tokayev Pays Official Visit to Serbia

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Serbia on an official visit on Nov. 18, reported Akorda.

He met with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić to discuss the prospects for cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres during high-level talks. Before that, they had dinner in a friendly atmosphere, where Tokayev treated him with Almaty Aport apples.

In honor of Tokayev’s visit, the Belgrade Tower, a new 168-meter object opened on Oct. 15, and the most picturesque building symbolizing the Serbian capital, was decorated with the sky-blue Kazakh flag.

The leaders are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements, after which Tokayev will meet with Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević.