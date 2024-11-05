Paris Unveils Exhibition of Great Steppe Artifacts

ASTANA – The Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris opened the “Kazakhstan: Treasures of the Great Steppe” exhibition on Nov. 5, showcasing artifacts covering nearly four millennia of the cultural phenomenon of the Great Steppe in world history, reported the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry’s press service.

The exhibition features 35 rare artifacts from the collection of Kazakhstan’s National Museum and the Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum, reflecting key stages of the country’s history and illustrating the development of nomadic culture and statehood, from the Hun-Sarmatian period to the Kazakh Khanate.

The exposition also offers a deeper immersion into Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage with multimedia content. Yannick Linz, the museum president, highlighted five central pieces as the “Giocondas” of Kazakhstan, each representing an important stage in the country’s civilization.

Linz shared that the exhibition emerged after French President Emmanuel Macron visited Kazakhstan last year, aiming to connect audiences with the country’s landscapes, sounds, and artistic masterpieces from ancient times through the 18th century.

The exhibition will run until March 24, 2025. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Macron are expected to visit it today.

On Nov. 4, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva and French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati signed several agreements, including a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of museums and cultural heritage, as well as a memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s National Museum and the Guimet Museum.

Balayeva also spoke about opportunities for joint projects in film, literature, and concert performances and potential internships for Kazakh cultural specialists in France. She also proposed focusing on ethnic fashion within the global creative industry.