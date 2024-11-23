Naz State Dance Theater Celebrates 25 Years with Premiere of Aldar Kose

ASTANA — The Naz State Dance Theater celebrated its 25th anniversary with the premiere of “Aldar Kose,” a choreographic performance that beautifully combines traditional Kazakh dance with contemporary movement, at Erkegali Rahmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic on Nov. 22.

Aldar Kose, one of Kazakhstan’s most beloved folk characters, is often compared to Robin Hood. The clever and kind son of a poor man, he uses his wit and eloquence to outsmart greedy bais (wealthy men), lazy fools and even shaitans (evil spirits). In this performance, his story unfolds through dance, portraying his battles against a wealthy oppressor, the trials of two star-crossed lovers, and the ultimate victory of honesty and justice over deceit.

The plot follows Aldar Kose, a clever and kind-hearted servant working for a Bai. When his master decides to take the young and beautiful Aisulu as his new wife, Aldar Kose sets out to protect her, placing justice above his loyalty. However, his plans are thwarted by the Bai’s first wife, Baybishe, who uses her magical powers to support her husband. To restore justice, Aldar Kose adopts a series of disguises, including a false Aisulu, a kind fairy, and even an evil shaitan, unmasking the truth in a dramatic and heartfelt finale.

The stage was transformed into a world of Kazakh traditions, with scenes of sweeping steppe landscapes, yurts and ornate chests. Every movement was underscored by the music of the Astana Variety Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Kasym Aitbayev. The score, composed in 1986 by Almabek Meirbekov, masterfully blends folkloric motifs with global musical influences. Once forgotten, it has now been revived to accompany this stunning production.

“We, along with Ualitbek Siyazbekov, spent several months preparing for the premiere, crafting vibrant and engaging choreography set to the beautiful and dynamic music of Almabek Meirbekov. We are confident that the audience will thoroughly enjoy the performance,” said Amina Samarbayeva, the ballet choreographer.

The dancers of Naz Theater delivered exceptional performances. Sanat Kalimbetov shone as Aldar Kose, capturing the trickster’s charm and agility, while Adel Nurgiyas’s portrayal of Aisulu mesmerized with her fluid and expressive movements. Margulan Zhenisov and Guldana Kaderova also stood out, skillfully bringing to life the roles of the Bai and his wife with depth and nuance.

For 25 years, the Naz State Dance Theater has been a beacon of Kazakh choreography, blending traditional culture with modern interpretations. This new production of Aldar Kose not only celebrates the theater’s legacy but also reaffirms its commitment to preserving and sharing Kazakh folklore with the world. As the final curtain fell, the performance left no doubt that Naz remains at the forefront of cultural innovation, inspiring audiences with its dedication to artistic excellence and heritage.