Must-See Cultural Events for Your Weekend in Astana and Almaty 

ASTANA – This week in Astana and Almaty is packed with thrilling events, from vibrant concerts to interesting lectures. Dive into the excitement and enjoy an unforgettable time filled with energy and great vibes.

Astana

BN Team Orchestra’s The World of the Best Soundtracks concert on Nov. 10

BN Team, a talented ensemble from the capital, has performed over 180 concerts across 20 cities and internationally. Their upcoming concert will showcase famous soundtracks, including those from “Game of Thrones” and “The Magnificent Century.” Guests will experience the best and latest performances by the symphony orchestra, featuring music from “Black Love,” “Money Heist,” “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” and more. The event will include a symphony orchestra, choir, soloists, and actors, all accompanied by a video sequence on a large LED screen.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Temps Lié international festival on Nov. 9

The Boris Eifman Dance Academy is set to present the world-renowned ballet masterpiece “Epiphania” – a poignant tale of spiritual quest and eternal values. This unique performance seamlessly blends classical and modern music by Rachmaninoff and Mozart and ethno, rock, and techno genres. The impressive scenery and the virtuoso performances by talented artists create a truly unique atmosphere. The program promises an unforgettable experience for the audience, combining the splendor of classical choreography with the spirit of modern dance.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Taptym-au Seni (I found you), an evening of piano music on Nov. 10

In a cozy, candlelit atmosphere, Elizaveta Sharipova will share her love for Kazakh music, performing famous songs uniquely. She combines classical elements with modern harmonies to create a distinct sound. Let the piano’s emotive language reveal the depth and beauty of the Kazakh soul this evening.

Venue: The Walls; 38, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“The Universe Around Us” exhibition from Nov. 8 to Dec. 1

The exhibition showcases the diverse world of artist Rais Bashiri, who explores the philosophy and mysteries of space through abstract art, where color and brushstrokes express the depth of the surrounding world. Inspired by Joan Miró’s symbolism and Paul Klee’s experiments, Bashiri’s works blend nature, mind, and space into a single symphony. His canvases, including the “Space” and “Seasons” series, invite viewers to reflect on the universe and its mysteries, revealing philosophical depth through symbols and abstract images.

Venue: Museum of Art named after Abilkhan Kasteev; 22/1, Koktem–3 Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Lecture titled The Evolution of Painting in Kazakhstan: from the Classics to the Avant-Garde on Nov. 10

Abilkhan Kasteev Museum of Art invites you to an enlightening lecture. Discover the fascinating history of Kazakh painting and how it mirrors the nation’s cultural, social, and historical shifts.

Ekaterina Reznikova, an expert in history and the museum’s academic secretary, will guide this exploration. Don’t miss this opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of Kazakh art.

Venue: Museum of Art named after Abilkhan Kasteev; 22/1, Koktem–3 Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.