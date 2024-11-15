Mitsubishi Corporation to Expand Presence in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Mitsubishi Corporation expressed interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan and launching new initiatives to support the region’s sustainable development, CEO of Mitsubishi Corporation in Kazakhstan Tetsuya Sugita said at a Nov. 13 meeting with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and Kazakh Invest Deputy Chairman Madiyar Sultanbek.

Mitsubishi Corporation representatives outlined their 2024 corporate strategy focused on sustainability and carbon footprint reduction, presenting such promising projects as infrastructure creation for hydrogen technology use and renewable energy solutions.

The meeting participants discussed critical areas for cooperation in sustainable development, including advanced technologies and projects in the energy sector, infrastructure, and industry.

They agreed to enhance collaboration, considering the company’s global energy and digital transformation initiatives. The importance that the company attaches to these fields and high-tech production is entirely consistent with Kazakhstan’s goals for developing a low-carbon economy.

On the sidelines of the C5+Japan business forum on Aug.12, Mitsubishi Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central Asia Climate Foundation and Rakurs Tech.