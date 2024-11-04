Kazakhstan’s Bold Leap Towards Establishing an Academic Hub

The ConnectED 2024 conference, held in Astana on Oct. 17-18, marked a significant milestone in Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a leading academic and research hub in Central Asia. With participation from 112 delegates representing 67 universities and 10 international organizations from 22 countries, the event underscored Kazakhstan’s dedication to building globally competitive universities through international collaboration.

A key highlight was the Strategic Partners Forum, which focused on long-term partnerships to drive Kazakhstan’s academic transformation. With 34 foreign university branches, dual degree programs, and joint research initiatives, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a macroregional hub for knowledge and innovation, integrating global standards into its education system.

The discussions at ConnectED 2024 centered on the role of transnational education in elevating Kazakhstan’s higher education system onto the global stage. International university leaders shared strategies to strengthen global collaboration and enhance the competitiveness of Kazakh universities. This dialogue marked a pivotal moment in Kazakhstan’s journey to becoming a global academic player, reinforcing the country’s commitment to partnerships that foster academic and research excellence.

Foreign University Branches: A Transformative Influence

A significant topic of discussion at ConnectED 2024 was the transformative role of foreign university branches. Institutions like De Montfort University and Coventry University are reshaping Kazakhstan’s education system by introducing advanced teaching methodologies, research capabilities, and global standards. These branches are not only offering local students and faculty new perspectives but also creating joint research opportunities that enhance Kazakhstan’s global academic standing.

By integrating global standards into local universities, Kazakhstan is attracting international students and faculty, fostering innovation, and creating new pathways for scientific discovery. This dynamic environment of collaboration and knowledge exchange strengthens Kazakhstan’s research output, positioning the country as a competitive player in the global academic community.

Scientific Collaboration: Building Global Visibility

Scientific collaboration was another critical focus of ConnectED 2024. Experts from Elsevier and Clarivate provided insights on how Kazakh researchers can improve the quality and impact of their work. Increasing participation in international research collaborations was highlighted as a key strategy to elevate the visibility of Kazakh research in prestigious journals and databases.

Kazakhstan’s focus on improving research quality, rather than just increasing the number of publications, reflects its ambition for academic excellence. Through global partnerships, Kazakh universities are accessing cutting-edge research methodologies, enhancing their research output, and contributing to solving global scientific challenges. These efforts are attracting foreign investment, talent, and funding, establishing Kazakhstan as a key player in the international academic community.

Linking Academia and Industry for Technological Innovation

Kazakhstan is also emphasizing the link between academia and industry to drive technological innovation. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education is promoting collaborations between universities and the private sector through initiatives like scientific hackathons, which bring together students, researchers, and industry professionals to solve real-world challenges.

This approach has already delivered solutions in agriculture, energy, and manufacturing, boosting productivity and contributing to economic growth. By nurturing ties between academia and industry, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a hub of innovation, with the potential to spur both economic and societal transformation. These collaborations not only benefit industry but also enhance education by providing students with practical experience that prepares them for successful careers in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Government Commitment and Strategic Partnerships

Kazakhstan’s government is fully committed to the country’s academic transformation. Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova’s participation in the conference underscored the government’s dedication to advancing education and research. The Council for Strategic Partnerships, established at ConnectED 2024, formalizes Kazakhstan’s growing network of international collaborations.

This council will institutionalize continuous knowledge exchange and ensure that partnerships between Kazakh universities and their international counterparts are embedded in the strategic frameworks of the higher education system. These collaborations will have long-term, sustainable impacts on Kazakhstan’s academic growth.

Significant Foreign Investment: Driving Growth

Kazakhstan’s academic transformation is attracting significant foreign investment, with USD 66 million already committed by international universities. These investments are driving the expansion of educational infrastructure, creating new jobs, and improving the quality of education. The influx of foreign capital is also supporting the construction of modern campuses and research facilities, equipping students and researchers with state-of-the-art resources.

Foreign investment is not only benefiting academic institutions but also contributing to Kazakhstan’s broader economic growth. By attracting international faculty and developing new academic programs, Kazakhstan is enhancing the competitiveness of its universities, which, in turn, is building a skilled workforce that will drive future innovation and economic development.

Centers of Academic and Research Excellence

Kazakhstan’s approach to integrating into the global academic ecosystem is reflected in the establishment of Centers of Academic and Research Excellence and a focus on internationalization and transnational education. These centers are aimed at enhancing the country’s academic and research capabilities, with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education working to adjust funding procedures to ensure consistent support. Some centers are already receiving backing through scientific projects, demonstrating progress in aligning Kazakhstan’s academic infrastructure with global standards.

This development strengthens Kazakhstan’s role in regional academia and research, creating opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange. By focusing on long-term sustainability and fostering international partnerships, the country is positioning itself to contribute meaningfully to the future of education and research in the region.

Preparing for the Future: AI and Global Challenges

On the second day of ConnectED 2024, historian Yuval Noah Harari led a powerful Q&A session focused on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI). Known for his work on technological disruption, Harari explored how AI will reshape industries, governments, and society as a whole. He emphasized that AI will not only transform economies but fundamentally alter human interaction and the way we live. Harari urged societies, including Kazakhstan, to prepare for rapid advancements in AI and to ensure that education systems are ready to equip students for this new era. His insights offered a thought-provoking perspective on how technology will redefine education and the human experience in the decades to come.

AI was a central theme at ConnectED 2024, with discussions highlighting the need to integrate AI into university curricula to prepare students for future challenges. Kazakhstan’s embrace of digital technologies is crucial to positioning the country as a leader in the global digital economy. Strategic partnerships with tech giants such as Google, NVIDIA, and Huawei are advancing AI and digital education in Kazakhstan.

These collaborations are preparing GenAI courses for 7,000 students, equipping faculty with advanced AI skills, and establishing 40 ICT Academies. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Crypto School project with Binance and its partnership with Tether are positioning the country as a leader in blockchain education. Moreover, Coursera and BMG UpSkill are expanding access to world-class learning by translating and localizing thousands of courses into Kazakh and Russian, ensuring students across the country can benefit from cutting-edge educational resources.

Institutional Reform: Laying the Groundwork for Sustainable Change

A key takeaway from ConnectED 2024 was the recognition that institutional reform is essential to sustaining Kazakhstan’s academic transformation. The establishment of the Council for Strategic Partnerships represents a significant step in this direction. This council aims to ensure that international collaborations are not ad hoc initiatives but are deeply embedded in the strategic frameworks of universities. By creating formal pathways for continuous knowledge exchange, the council will allow international expertise to play an active role in shaping local academic structures and practices.

This reform is crucial for ensuring the long-term success of Kazakhstan’s academic institutions. By integrating global best practices and fostering ongoing partnerships, the council will help build a more adaptable and resilient higher education system. These efforts are not only about raising academic standards but also about positioning Kazakhstan’s universities to respond effectively to the evolving demands of the global education and research landscape. Through these structural changes, Kazakhstan is laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and impactful academic future.

The author is Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan.

The article was originally published in NE GLOBAL.